LumiraDx (LMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect LumiraDx to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LumiraDx stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
