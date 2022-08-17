LumiraDx (LMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDXGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect LumiraDx to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LumiraDx Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LumiraDx stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LumiraDx stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 295,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of LumiraDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

