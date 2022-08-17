BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%.

BIT Mining Price Performance

NYSE BTCM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

About BIT Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BIT Mining by 224.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BIT Mining by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Further Reading

