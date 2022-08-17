BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%.
BIT Mining Price Performance
NYSE BTCM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $14.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
