BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

BIT Mining is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.

BIT Mining last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%.

BIT Mining Price Performance

NYSE BTCM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BIT Mining by 224.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BIT Mining by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining



BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

