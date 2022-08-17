voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. voxeljet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 11.80%.
voxeljet Price Performance
Shares of VJET stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. voxeljet has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.