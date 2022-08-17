voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. voxeljet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 11.80%.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. voxeljet has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VJET shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

