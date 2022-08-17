TORM (TRMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TORM has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.99 and a beta of -245.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMD. Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth $155,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TORM by 148.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

