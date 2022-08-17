TORM (TRMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TRMD stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TORM has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.99 and a beta of -245.36.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMD. Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
