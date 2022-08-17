Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

CAAP stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corporación América Airports stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports S.A. ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Corporación América Airports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

