Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Separately, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Vipshop by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Vipshop by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 58,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

See Also

