Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) will be releasing its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Shares of Lizhi stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

