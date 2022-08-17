Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 8,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 511,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLTH. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Cue Health

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health Trading Down 6.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $635.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.30.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

