James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get James River Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in James River Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in James River Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $975.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.35.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

