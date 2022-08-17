CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $37.00. The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 2,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 802,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in CareDx by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.6% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

