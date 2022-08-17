KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 0.6 %

KNBE stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.08 and a beta of 0.75. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $373,338. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

