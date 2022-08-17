Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Trading 7.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $175.00. The stock traded as high as $137.39 and last traded at $136.76. 174,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,256,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.39.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

