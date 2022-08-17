GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading Up 6.2% Following Dividend Announcement

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. 206,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,784,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Cowen cut their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

GAP Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GAP by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 190,673 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GAP by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in GAP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

