Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Expands By 8.4%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUS opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
