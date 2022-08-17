Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Expands By 8.4%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUS opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

