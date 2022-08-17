Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America Price Performance

Shares of HTA opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.