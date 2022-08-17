Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.
Shares of HTA opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63.
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
