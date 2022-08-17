American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEL. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

AEL opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

