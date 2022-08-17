Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $432.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $396.99 on Monday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

