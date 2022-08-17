Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £128

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.25) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £138.20 ($166.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £145.32 ($175.59).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

FLTR stock opened at £107.15 ($129.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The firm has a market cap of £18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,435.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,962.12. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($196.65).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.