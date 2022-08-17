Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Drops By 9.7%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNDI opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Featured Stories

