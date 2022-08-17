Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Drops By 9.7%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of KNDI opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.20.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.