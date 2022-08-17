Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Drops By 6.9%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Kubient Trading Down 16.5 %
KBNT stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Kubient has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.41.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 44.41% and a negative net margin of 370.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient
About Kubient
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kubient (KBNT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.