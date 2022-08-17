Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Drops By 6.9%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kubient Trading Down 16.5 %

KBNT stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Kubient has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.41.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 44.41% and a negative net margin of 370.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

About Kubient

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kubient by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kubient by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.