Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

