Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 1,602.49% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $80.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

