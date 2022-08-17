Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$12.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

CAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of CAS opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$989.06 million and a PE ratio of 6.91. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.45.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at C$302,975.21. In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$573,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,827,935.17. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,975.21. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,150 shares of company stock worth $112,742 and sold 216,764 shares worth $2,187,531.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

