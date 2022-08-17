Financial Review: Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) vs. Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Rating) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trans World alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World N/A N/A N/A Endeavor Group 6.48% 13.22% 2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trans World and Endeavor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavor Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Endeavor Group has a consensus price target of 32.36, indicating a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Trans World.

This table compares Trans World and Endeavor Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endeavor Group $5.08 billion 3.37 -$328.31 million 1.34 18.14

Trans World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavor Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of Endeavor Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Trans World on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans World

(Get Rating)

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.