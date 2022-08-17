Head-To-Head Review: Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) versus Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) and Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blucora and Northern Lights Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $885.20 million 1.23 $7.76 million $0.45 50.62 Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.3% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blucora and Northern Lights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 2.46% 14.85% 4.90% Northern Lights Acquisition N/A -58.07% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blucora and Northern Lights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Summary

Blucora beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

