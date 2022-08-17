TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TCON stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 870,349 shares of company stock worth $1,149,698 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

