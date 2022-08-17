Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $54.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

