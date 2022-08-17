Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.62.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$26.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 156.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

