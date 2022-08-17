Head-To-Head Survey: Biotricity (BTCY) versus Its Competitors

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 549 3334 3131 61 2.38

Biotricity currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 405.95%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of -1.16, meaning that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -6.28% 6.86% 2.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.65 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 4.94

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

