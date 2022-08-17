Superior Plus Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.98.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.40 on Monday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.71.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. Insiders have bought 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

