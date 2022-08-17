Head-To-Head Survey: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) versus Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 23.99% 23.44% 19.12% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Golden Sun Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $896.56 million 3.04 $260.34 million $5.69 14.98 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and Golden Sun Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus price target of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Golden Sun Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

