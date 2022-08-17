Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives $186.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

JFHHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

