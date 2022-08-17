SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of S92 opened at €57.75 ($58.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of €46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.03. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a 12-month high of €55.00 ($56.12).

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.