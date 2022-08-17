ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €20.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

ETR:PSM opened at €8.47 ($8.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 52 week high of €17.03 ($17.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

