Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €62.00 by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

FRA HEN3 opened at €65.84 ($67.18) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.45.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

