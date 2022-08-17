SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $246.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.29, for a total value of $179,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.29, for a total transaction of $179,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,995.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,246,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,510,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SiTime by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $130.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. SiTime has a 1 year low of $127.01 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

