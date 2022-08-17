Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €73.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($74.49) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday.

HEN3 stock opened at €65.84 ($67.18) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.45.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

