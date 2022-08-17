freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.00 ($23.47) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

FNTN opened at €23.11 ($23.58) on Monday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($33.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.00.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.