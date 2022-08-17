Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €65.84 ($67.18) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

