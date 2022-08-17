Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have commented on SGH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

