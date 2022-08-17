Brokerages Set DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 2,070,544 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DocGo by 39.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,843,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 518,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DocGo by 352.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of DocGo by 45.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,513,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 469,914 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

