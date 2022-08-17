Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $67.83

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Morphic Stock Performance
NASDAQ MORF opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.51. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.