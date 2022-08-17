Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $67.83

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Morphic Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORF opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.51. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.