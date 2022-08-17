Barclays Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 740

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.33 ($7.47).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 593 ($7.17) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,372.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 467.18. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 611 ($7.38).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.