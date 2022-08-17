Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $36.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Asana Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $26.72 on Friday. Asana has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Asana by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

