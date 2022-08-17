Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives $234.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNMBY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($215.31) to €213.00 ($217.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

RNMBY opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

