Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $16.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Insider Transactions at Semrush
In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $100,426.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,169,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,291,952.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Semrush Trading Up 0.3 %
SEMR stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -131.18 and a beta of 0.86.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semrush (SEMR)
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.