Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $16.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $100,426.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,169,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,291,952.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

SEMR stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -131.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

