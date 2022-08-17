Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.00 ($70.41) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

HEN3 opened at €65.84 ($67.18) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.39 and its 200-day moving average is €63.45.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

