Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives $142.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $8.65 on Friday. Securitas AB has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

