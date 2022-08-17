Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $28.78

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,968 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

