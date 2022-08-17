Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $28.78

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.89.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of TRIP stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,968 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
