HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($71.43) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Down 1.4 %

ETR:HFG opened at €30.38 ($31.00) on Monday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.47.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.